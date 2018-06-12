North Korean commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is an important step towards prosperous future, UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson tweeted.

His remarks came after the US-North Korean summit.

“Welcome the news that President Trump and Kim Jong Un have held constructive talks in Singapore. The DPRK’s commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula is an important first step towards a stable and prosperous future,” Boris Johnson said.

President Trump and Kim Jong Un have already completed their historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island on Tuesday.

Kim Jong Un noted that the leaders had “decided to leave the past behind” and promised: “The world will see a major changes. According to Donald Trump, the denuclearization of North Korea will begin as soon as possible.”

The document, which Trump deemed “pretty comprehensive”, says the two sides commit to hold negotiations and to cooperate in order to develop bilateral relations.