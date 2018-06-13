YEREVAN. – The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia had received a report from two persons.

They had stated that, aside from the respective payments defined by law, some officials from Yerevan Municipality had obligated them to transfer large amounts of money to Yerevan Foundation, and in exchange for issuing permits for construction and property registration.

It was found out, however, that a part of this cash money that was received under the abovementioned pretext was not entered into the account of this foundation and was stolen, the NSS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, the NSS filed a criminal case on charges of misuse of official powers, and fraud.

Search was carried out—under this criminal case—at the Yerevan Foundation offices, which are located in the Yerevan Municipality building, and intelligence-gathering and investigative actions are still in progress.

To note, chairman of the Yerevan Foundation Board of Trustees is Taron Margaryan, Mayor of Yerevan.