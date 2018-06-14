The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highly appreciated Chinese help for the organization of the US President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Reuters reported.

There was still a lot of work to do on North Korea issues, Pompeo said speaking to the Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijin.

Wang Yi, in his turn, noted, that the peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue through dialogue corresponds to the expectations of the international community, promotes the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and leads to the lasting peace on the peninsula and in the region.