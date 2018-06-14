Armenian Prime Minister= Nikol Pashinyan plans to visit Brussels on a working visit in the near future.
"There will be meetings with high-ranking officials of the European Union. In these events, which will be held in Brussels, I will also take part. In the near future there will be other visits," Pashinyan announced.
The Armenian Prime Minister assured that the government will conduct a very active foreign policy.
"We must conduct a very active foreign policy. In foreign policy there will be no turns and reverses. Our foreign policy will develop as I said in the National Assembly, acting as a candidate for the post of prime minister. I also spoke about the foreign policy course during the discussion of the government program, "Pashinyan reminded.