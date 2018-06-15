YEREVAN. - Gevorg Kostanyan, member of the National Assembly faction of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, has submitted his resignation from the position of Armenia’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR); the MP informed about this to Aysor.am.
“After the events that took place in April and May 2018, the government changed in Armenia,” Kostanyan noted, in particular. “As a result, the [new] government’s position naturally has changed, or may change, in the case of the majority of the cases currently being examined, or to be examined, at the European Court.
“Under these conditions, I consider the continuation of my office as representative of the Republic of Armenia at the European Court to be inexpedient.
“I find that the new [Armenian] authorities should have the opportunity to freely present their positions on the cases being examined at the European Court, and not to be constrained by the formerly presented [Armenian] positions.”