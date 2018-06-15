Deputy Minister of Justice Artak Asatryan will carry out the duties of Armenia’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan informed about the above-said at Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the government. He added, however, that this was a temporary appointment.
As per the minister, they currently are drafting a bill which stipulates that Armenia’s representative at ECHR shall be designated by the Prime Minister, and by the recommendation of the Minister of Justice.
Until now, former Prosecutor General, member of the National Assembly faction of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia Gevorg Kostanyan, was representing Armenia at the European Court; but he has submitted his resignation from this position.
“After the events that took place in April and May 2018, the government changed in Armenia,” Kostanyan noted, in particular, in a respective statement. “As a result, the [new] government’s position naturally has changed, or may change, in the case of the majority of the cases currently being examined, or to be examined, at the European Court.
“Under these conditions, I consider the continuation of my office as representative of the Republic of Armenia at the European Court to be inexpedient.
“I find that the new [Armenian] authorities should have the opportunity to freely present their positions on the cases being examined at the European Court, and not to be constrained by the formerly presented [Armenian] positions.”