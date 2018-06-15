Belgian police have detained a sixth Armenian citizen on suspicion of match-fixing in tennis.
Earlier, five Armenians were charged with corruption, money laundering and fraud, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.
Unlike the other five detainees, however, Karen H., 32, is charged also with committing violations while gambling.
On June 5, Belgian police detained thirteen people during raids linked to an investigation into match-fixing in professional tennis since 2014. Eight of them, however, were later released.
A Belgian Armenian crime gang has been involved in corrupting lower division matches on the Futures and Challenger circuits.
Police reported about 21 searches, most of them in the capital Brussels.