YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has left the country to conduct a series of meetings abroad.



The President will hold a number of official as well as unofficial meetings at the United Kingdom. Armen Sarkissian will be hosted at the Buckingham Palace. As former Ambassador of Armenia to the UK, he will hold farewell meetings at the Foreign Office, president’s press office reported.



From London the President of Armenia will travel to France. In Paris, Armen Sarkissian will have meetings with the representatives of business circles of France to present Armenia’s comparative advantages and discuss investment opportunities.



In Paris, President Sarkissian will also have a working meeting with the Secretary General of the International Organization of Francophonie Michaëlle Jean. They will discuss issues related to the organization of a business forum in the framework of the Summit of Francophonie to be held in Yerevan on October 7-12.



On June 26, Armen Sarkissian will leave for Washington, where he will participate at the annual Folklife Festival conducted at the one of scientific and cultural centers of the United States, Smithsonian Institute. The Festival will be dedicated to the Armenian cultural heritage.



In Washington, President Sarkissian will also attend a reception at the US Senate dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Armenian Republic.



While visiting the mentioned above countries, President Sarkissian may also hold meetings with the leaders of the foreign offices of the respective states.