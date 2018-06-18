YEREVAN. – Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) is not interfering with the work of judiciary, this also concerns arrests, NSS director Arthur Vanetsyan told reporters on Monday, speaking about the activities of the Yerevan Foundation.

“In my opinion, there were enough grounds, but the court made a different decision. The court is the supreme body, but this does not mean that the activities of the Yerevan Foundation and the violations found there are forgotten. We continue to work, and you will see many things in the near future,” Vanetsyan said.

Asked who persuaded the citizens to transfer money to the Yerevan Foundation, Vanetsyan replied: “One of our next videos will be about that.”