On July 4 the European Parliament will cast its final vote on the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), chair of the European Parliament's delegation visiting Armenia David McAllister said during a media conference in Yerevan on Monday.

"I have no doubt that we will have a large majority to support the agreement. However, successful implementation is key to ensure the modernization of Armenia, as it will attract investments and help to provide concrete benefits," he said.

The EU welcomed ratification by the Armenian parliament, CEPA does not prevent Armenia from cooperating with other partners, McAllister said.

He added that he sees no obstacles to the ratification it by the European Union.

The EU is here to give support, and Armenia is getting financial and technical assistance from Brussels.

"However, of course as we do with all partners this assistance is conditional and depends on the rule of law, good governance and defending human rights," MEP emphasized.