YEREVAN. – Progress in the reforms, notable in anti-corruption reforms, will be of key importance for the decision on visa liberalization, member of the European Parliament said in Yerevan.

“I cannot give you a concert date of course, but I am fully aware of crucial importance of the matter for the Armenian people,” David McAllister, Chairman of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters.

“But we also need to see a reduction in the number of migrants from Armenia illegally staying in some EU member states. There is still a lot to be done, but the EU, including the European Parliament, will be there to support Armenia”.

David McAllister reaffirmed EU’s readiness to support the launch of such a dialogue, but added that the experience of Ukraine and Georgia is important in this regard. He called on Armenia to have a close look at Georgia and Ukraine in an attempt to avoid the mistakes they have made.