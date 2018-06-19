In a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 25 Congress members have called on Pompeo to provide considerable assistance to Armenia.
Congresswoman Jackie Speier’s office informed about the aforementioned to the Voice of America Armenian Service.
In the Congress members’ words, Armenia’s new Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, “has a unique opportunity” to “reshape Armenian politics, governance, economics, and the very nature of Armenian statehood.”
As per these lawmakers, US assistance is particularly important in the transition period, when the Armenian government and people together are endeavoring to overcome the corrupt past.
The US Congress members urge the Secretary of State to considerably increase assistance to Armenia and help the country fight against corruption.