STEPANAKERT. – A drone of the Defense Army of Artsakh was shot down on the line of contact.
The drone that was conducting border monitoring was shot down by the adversary at around 11:20 am on Tuesday in the southeast direction of the line of contact.
“Despite Azerbaijani side’s attempts to prevent the flights of Armenian drones, the command of the Artsakh Armed Forces is determined and intends to continue regular air monitoring, and, as previously, to suppress the adversary’s activity in the air and on the groundn by taking punitive actions,” says the statement issued by the Artsakh Defense Army.