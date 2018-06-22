YEREVAN. – The investigation and procedural actions are still in progress to find out the circumstances behind the criminal case which the Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating into a military unit commander’s getting a huge bribe.

The Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that a search was conducted Thursday in the said commander’s office, which belongs to the Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union’s (YVU) Kentron community chapter in capital city Yerevan, and in some auxiliary buildings.

As a result, two air rifles were found in and confiscated from the area, plus a notebook and a remittance receipt were found in and confiscated from this commander’s office.

Criminal charges had been filed against this military commander—a lieutenant colonel, in rank—on the count of getting a huge bribe through extortion. He was placed under arrest.

The investigation of this criminal case is still in progress.