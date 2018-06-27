News
Romania legislature lower chamber unanimously ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
Romania legislature lower chamber unanimously ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house in Romania’s parliament, has unanimously ratified the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan, informed the aforementioned on Facebook.

The document was signed on November 24, 2017 in Brussels.

So far, the three Baltic states—Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia—as well as Poland have ratified the Armenia-EU agreement.
