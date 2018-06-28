News
Armenia former official arrested
Armenia former official arrested
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Vachagan Ghazaryan, former deputy head of the State Protection Service of Armenia, was arrested on late Wednesday night. The Special Investigation Service (SIS) confirmed this information which Armenian News-NEWS.am had received. 

A capital city Yerevan court granted the investigative body’s motion and selected “arrest” as the preventive measure against Ghazaryan.

The SIS had informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that criminal charges were filed Wednesday against him, and for withholding—in his declarations submitted to the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials of Armenia—the information on the real amount of his money, as well as for getting enriched unlawfully.
