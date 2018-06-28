Armenia former official arrested

Vachagan Ghazaryan, former deputy head of the State Protection Service of Armenia, was arrested on late Wednesday night. The Special Investigation Service (SIS) confirmed this information which Armenian News-NEWS.am had received.

A capital city Yerevan court granted the investigative body’s motion and selected “arrest” as the preventive measure against Ghazaryan.

The SIS had informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that criminal charges were filed Wednesday against him, and for withholding—in his declarations submitted to the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials of Armenia—the information on the real amount of his money, as well as for getting enriched unlawfully.