Turksih writer: Ordinary Turks knew nothing about Armenian Genocide until recently

Asked the question whether there are historical, national traumas, which are left as a scar on the future history of the whole nation, in particular, in the context of Turkish history, Livaneli noted that until recently ordinary Turks knew nothing about the Armenian Genocide.
“This information was hidden and became known only recently,” he said.