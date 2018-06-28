News
Friday
June 29
News
Turksih writer: Ordinary Turks knew nothing about Armenian Genocide until recently
Turksih writer: Ordinary Turks knew nothing about Armenian Genocide until recently
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Ordinary Turks knew nothing about the Armenian Genocide until recently, famous Turkish writer Zulfu Livaneli said in an interview with Russian Lenta website.

Asked the question whether there are historical, national traumas, which are left as a scar on the future history of the whole nation, in particular, in the context of Turkish history, Livaneli noted that until recently ordinary Turks knew nothing about the Armenian Genocide.

“This information was hidden and became known only recently,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
