Luxembourg ratifies EU-Armenia agreement

Minister of Culture: Russia is ready to create Armenian-Russian investment fund

Chinese Prime Minister urges South Korea to protect free trade

Kremlin: Russia ready to take steps to normalize relations with US

Armenia army chief: Holding military parades and carrying out military tasks are different actions

Artsakh President meets Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations

Sweden ambassador says her country will not delay ratifying Armenia-EU agreement

Armenia, Bulgaria parliamentary friendship groups sign memorandum on cooperation

EU extends sanctions against Russia

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Government actions in small and medium-sized businesses will become noticeable faster

Turkey does not see positive steps with the EU during Austrian presidency

Mattis: US, South Korean drills suspension gives opportunity for diplomats to negotiate

EU leaders urge Russia to accept its responsibility on Boeing crash

Armenia PM: We are determined to give new impetus to relations with Russia

US Department of State does not recommend traveling to Turkey

Poland ratifies EU-Armenia agreement

Armenia President holds talks in Washington

Karabakh defense army conducts tactical military exercise

Putin: Substantial political dialogue is established between Armenia and Russia

Korean Peninsula denuclearization possible due to Seoul, Washington efforts

Karabakh’s Sahakyan lays wreath to the monument to freedom fighters that are missing in action

Karabakh President: Our people have natural inclination towards exact sciences

Armenia teen commits suicide

Karabakh hosts international scientific conference

Armenian breath and spirit are celebrated in Washington

Deputy PM, France ambassador discuss Armenia-EU prospects

Newspaper: Famous businessman, whose possessions were taken away by Armenia oligarchs, comes to country

Armenia PM confirms National Security Service charter, makeup

Maryland newspaper shooting suspect identified

EU leaders fail to agree summit statement

US Democrats slam Trump for upcoming Putin meeting

Yerevan to host regular summer school in theoretical physics

Armenian lawyer appointed councilor in Toronto

Shooting occurs in office of Maryland-based newspaper

Armenian FM hopes Germany will ratify Armenia-EU agreement in the near future

US ready to work with countries to help them cut Iranian oil imports

Armenian MP to address Bundestag colleagues on declaration signed between Rheinmetall and Baku

Turksih writer: Ordinary Turks knew nothing about Armenian Genocide until recently

Russia plans to build mutually beneficial relations with Turkey

Armenian law enforces search office belonging to late thief in law

Moscow's position on Karabakh has not changed

Armenia Deputy PM: Amended electoral legislation will not be ready in July

Media: Armenia president to meet with Pompeo

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 28.06.2018

USAID director commits to a mine-free Artsakh

Armenian government holds second discussion of electoral legislation reform

Armenia president meets with Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders

EU ambassador: New Armenia government takes the fight against corruption seriously

Switalski: Armenia's anti-corruption campaign can set the bar for entire region

Armenian cross presented to Prince William

Another MP leaves Republican Party of Armenia

Zalkaliani: Armenia can always expect Georgia’s support

Two Azerbaijani MPs deprived of access to PACE

French firm Lafarge accused of aiding ISIS crimes

Dollar tumble not stopping in Armenia

Armenia legislature to convene special session before July 15 summer vacation?

Rouhani: Sanctions will put pressure on Iranians

Queen Elizabeth II 'under the weather'

Karabakh marks 25th anniversary of Martakert town’s liberation

Fox News: Trump-Putin meeting to be held in Helsinki

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan was obligated to notify about military exercises at least 42 days in advance

Putin speaks about troops withdrawal from Syria

Azerbaijan to hold another large-scale drills

Armenia Constitutional Court judge new candidate is nominated

Maduro calls Pence a 'poisonous viper’

Karabakh, Armenia MFAs hold consultation

Armenia delegation: PACE penalizes 14 ex-MPs for corruption

3 people killed in German explosion

NATO hopes Turkey, US will resolve disagreements over Russian S-400s

Mike Pence: Trump, Putin expected to discuss election meddling

North, South Koreas start talks on road connection

US plans to maintain military contingent in South Korea

Armenia MOD presents OSCE officials statistics on Azerbaijan ceasefire violations

Armenia PM: Small and medium-sized businesses need considerable assistance

Pashinyan: Armenia PM will have one official residence

Armenia President pays tribute to Theodore Roosevelt

Armenia government holds Cabinet session

Armenia former official arrested

Newspaper: Armenia President might head to Azerbaijan

Iran spiritual leader calls for stern fight against corruption

State Department: N. Korea understands scope of US desire for complete denuclearization

Pompeo: Trump believes that Russia should participate in global discussions

Putin and Trump to discss wide range of issues

Trump names possible place of meeting with Putin

New details revealed: Wife of Armenian MP turns herlself in to police

Armenian MP's wife detained

Sweden ready to work with new Armenian government (PHOTO)

Turkey accuses EU of hypocrisy

Iranian lawmakers urge Rouhani to change economic team

Moscow and Washington agree on Putin-Trump meeting

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.06.2018

Belarus FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Former Armenian official faces charges

German defense company plans business deals with Azerbaijan

Armenian FM to visit Germany

Ohanian to Armenian PM: I've never been so proud of being Armenian

Head of Armenian delegation at PACE to Azerbaijan: Are you preparing for war?

UAE envoy to Armenia: UAE is interested in peace in Middle East

Romania legislature lower chamber unanimously ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

Armenia PM: We should try to convey our public, national, nationwide aspirations within mid-term expenditure framework