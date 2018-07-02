NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 2.07.2018

Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the firefighters, locals and soldiers who were extinguishing fire in the field near Zangakatun village, Ararat province of Armenia on Sunday.

The Azerbaijani armed forces also attempted to conduct engineering and fortification works at a military outpost on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of Nakhichevan on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

In response, the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire and prevented the enemy from accomplishing the task. As a result, one of the adversary’s posts collapsed and burnt completely. An Armenian serviceman was slightly injured in the shootout.

Speaking during a briefing on Monday, spokesperson for the Armenian foreign ministry said the CSTO colleagues were informed about Azerbaijan’s actions.

The Armenian army has to be ready for any scenario, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters.

“We have already spoken about mobilization on the border, the statements released by Azerbaijan say massive drills will take place. I think our armed forces have to be ready for any scenario, and I gave such an order,” he said.

Armenia is working with the strategic partners on the purchase of new types of weapons, chief of the Armenian army said.

Major-General Artak Davtyan was asked by reporters about the possibility of buying a squadron of SU 30 fighter aircrafts. “As soon as these agreements are made, we will present them to the public,” Davtyan said, adding that the negotiations on the purchase of new weapons are of permanent charecter.

Astronomer Yervant Terzian, Armenian by origin, will get the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest honor of NASA.

The medal will be presented at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston on August 2.

Terzian is known for his studies of stellar evolution and the discovery of regions of hydrogen gas between distant galaxies. He is the author or co-author of more than 235 scientific publications.

A team of Armenian surgeons operated on a newborn girl weighing only 630 grams.

The surgery was conducted at intensive care unit of Yerevan-based Research Center of Maternal and Child Health Protection. The surgery was successful, baby girl is in a stable condition.

This is a patient with the lowest ever weight that underwent a surgery in Armenia.