News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Astronomer Yervant Terzian to get NASA highest award
Astronomer Yervant Terzian to get NASA highest award
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

Astronomer Yervant Terzian, Armenian by origin, will get the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest honor of NASA.  

The medal will be presented by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston on Aug. 2. The ceremony will be broadcast live at noon EDT on NASA TV, Cornell Chronicle reported.

“Dr. Yervant Terzian has dedicated his life to education, public service and scientific research,” according to NASA in its award citation. “He has used his enthusiasm for space exploration and education to bring inspirational experiences to students and the general public across the country.”

Terzian is known for his studies of stellar evolution and the discovery of regions of hydrogen gas between distant galaxies – a finding that indicated the presence of unseen matter in intergalactic space. He is the author or co-author of more than 235 scientific publications and the editor of seven books, including “Carl Sagan’s Universe.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US launches SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
It blasted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida…
 3 International Space Station crewmembers return to Earth
On Soyuz MS-07 spaceflight…
 NASA to begin buying rides on commercial lunar landers
NASA has “a strong push to get a lander service to the Moon as quickly as possible…
 Armenia, Yerevan flags wave in International Space Station (PHOTOS)
Subsequently, Russian cosmonauts will hand them to the leadership of Armenia and the capital city…
 NASA shows “milky swirls” in Caspian Sea
Scientists intend to investigate this phenomenon in order to exclude its negative impact on fishing…
 SpaceX fails to land one of its Falcon Heavy first-stage boosters
"the launch seems to have gone as well as one could have hoped with the exception of center core…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news