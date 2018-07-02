News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Armenian army chief: Negotiations on purchase of new weapons are underway
Armenian army chief: Negotiations on purchase of new weapons are underway
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

 YEREVAN. – Armenia is working with the strategic partners on the purchase of new types of weapons, chief of the Armenian army said.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major-General Artak Davtyan was asked by reporters about the possibility of buying a squadron of SU 30 fighter aircrafts.

“As soon as these agreements are made, we will present them to the public,” Davtyan said.

Speaking about the supply of Russian weapons under the loan, the army chief noted that part of the supplies is underway.

“Negotiations on the acquisition of new weapons are permanent,” he added.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Minister of Culture: Russia is ready to create Armenian-Russian investment fund
According to him, this issue should be discussed at another level...
Armenia PM: We are determined to give new impetus to relations with Russia
Pashinyan issued a message to the participants in the Seventh Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum…
 Putin: Substantial political dialogue is established between Armenia and Russia
The Russian president issued a message to the participants in the Seventh Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum…
 Russia army divisions start trainings in Armenia
They will improve their skills in using modern intelligence methods under hot climatic highland conditions…
 Armenian PM: We have “direct” relations with Putin
This frankness helped us to reach this level of trust…
Armenia, Russia to discuss development of cooperation in a digital economy
The seventh Russian-Armenian interregional forum, and devoted to the digital initiatives of the two countries, will be held in Yerevan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news