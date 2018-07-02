Armenian army chief: Negotiations on purchase of new weapons are underway

YEREVAN. – Armenia is working with the strategic partners on the purchase of new types of weapons, chief of the Armenian army said.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major-General Artak Davtyan was asked by reporters about the possibility of buying a squadron of SU 30 fighter aircrafts.

“As soon as these agreements are made, we will present them to the public,” Davtyan said.

Speaking about the supply of Russian weapons under the loan, the army chief noted that part of the supplies is underway.

“Negotiations on the acquisition of new weapons are permanent,” he added.