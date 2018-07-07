Why Pompeo preferred to meet with Armenia President, not with PM?

US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills believes it is appropriate that the head of Armenia has the opportunity to meet with the US Secretary of State.

Mills told about the abovementioned to the Voice of America Armenian Service. He noted this commenting on the remark that even though under the Constitution of Armenia, the Prime Minister implements the foreign policy of the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met—instead—with the President of Armenia, and when asked what was the reason for this.

In the American diplomat’s words, the Secretary of State wished to speak about trade and investment. And Mills stated that, to the extent that he understands, these were domains with which the Armenian president was asked to engage in, within the framework of his constitutional role.

The US ambassador said he therefore believes it is completely comprehensible that President Armen Sarkissian would use this opportunity to meet with Secretary of State Pompeo, and to discuss the avenues for trade and investment growth between the two countries, and to share his views on this new era and future developments.