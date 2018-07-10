Armenian government rejects initiative on taxing refillable packaging

YEREVAN. – The government did not approve on Tuesday the legislative initiative of several deputies from the Republican Party of Armenia over the changes in the Tax Code.

Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan who was presenting the matter said: “We suggest the authors of the initiative refrain from such changes, since they were introduced twice during the past year. This refers to the taxation regime of refillable packaging. Frequent changes and local solutions lead to inefficiency. Instead, we propose to use it with value added tax in order to have a fair taxation system. The only thing we agree with is that the same packaging is not taxed twice. We are holding discussions in this regard.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in turn said: “We are now preparing significant and serious changes to the Tax Code, the purpose of which is to improve the economic environment. The works are headed by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan. He must take into account all proposals.”