News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 17
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
North, South Korea military restore communication “hotline”
North, South Korea military restore communication “hotline”
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The South Korean Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday announced that the South and North Korean military have completely restored their emergency communication line which is located in the western part of the demilitarized zone, and which was interrupted in February 2016, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

According to RIA Novosti, an optical cable is set up between the North and the South, and by way of which telephone and facsimile communication is ensured between the two Koreas.

As per the South Korean Ministry of National Defense, the restoration of this emergency communication link with the North aims to make a practical contribution to the elimination of tension and to confidence building between the South and the North.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US, N. Korea agree to set up working groups on denuclearization
During Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s talks in Pyongyang…
 US officials: North Korea increased nuclear production at secret sites
There is absolutely unequivocal evidence that they are trying to deceive the US...
 Chinese Prime Minister urges South Korea to protect free trade
Beijing is ready to promote economic globalization…
Korean Peninsula denuclearization possible due to Seoul, Washington efforts
“The successful summits, between the two Koreas and between North Korea…
North, South Koreas start talks on road connection
“They are expected to discuss ways to modernize and link cross-border roads…
 Seul to hold talks with Pyongyang
Meetings on transport issues are reportedly slated for June 26 and 28…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news