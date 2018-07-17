North, South Korea military restore communication “hotline”

The South Korean Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday announced that the South and North Korean military have completely restored their emergency communication line which is located in the western part of the demilitarized zone, and which was interrupted in February 2016, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

According to RIA Novosti, an optical cable is set up between the North and the South, and by way of which telephone and facsimile communication is ensured between the two Koreas.

As per the South Korean Ministry of National Defense, the restoration of this emergency communication link with the North aims to make a practical contribution to the elimination of tension and to confidence building between the South and the North.