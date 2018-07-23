Armenia participation in peacekeeping missions is discussed at UN

YEREVAN. – Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Gabriel Balayan, who is on a working visit to New York City, had several meetings at the United Nations Headquarters.

At the talk with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, they discussed the course of the implementation of the peacekeeping missions which Armenia has assumed, and exchanged views on the opportunities for the country’s other-format participation in the peacekeeping missions under the auspices of the UN, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Another meeting was held this time with Lieutenant General Carlos Humberto Loitey, the Military Adviser at the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations. Loitey expressed his satisfaction in terms of the international commitments which Armenia has assumed under the auspices of the UN. They conferred on the Armenian Armed Forces’ representation at the UN Office of Military Affairs.

Also, the Armenian deputy defense minister met with Ata Yenigün, Chief of the Police Selection and Recruitment Section at the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations. They discussed the opportunities for Armenia’s participation in assisting police subdivisions in the missions under the auspices of the UN.

In addition, Gabriel Balayan attended a discussion on the legal process for organizing peacekeeping missions under the auspices of the United Nations.