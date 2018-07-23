News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 23
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Show news feed
Armenia participation in peacekeeping missions is discussed at UN
Armenia participation in peacekeeping missions is discussed at UN
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Gabriel Balayan, who is on a working visit to New York City, had several meetings at the United Nations Headquarters.

At the talk with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, they discussed the course of the implementation of the peacekeeping missions which Armenia has assumed, and exchanged views on the opportunities for the country’s other-format participation in the peacekeeping missions under the auspices of the UN, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Another meeting was held this time with Lieutenant General Carlos Humberto Loitey, the Military Adviser at the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations. Loitey expressed his satisfaction in terms of the international commitments which Armenia has assumed under the auspices of the UN. They conferred on the Armenian Armed Forces’ representation at the UN Office of Military Affairs.

Also, the Armenian deputy defense minister met with Ata Yenigün, Chief of the Police Selection and Recruitment Section at the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations. They discussed the opportunities for Armenia’s participation in assisting police subdivisions in the missions under the auspices of the UN.

In addition, Gabriel Balayan attended a discussion on the legal process for organizing peacekeeping missions under the auspices of the United Nations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN security council united on denuclearization of North Korea
Strict enforcement of sanctions is critical to achieving this goal...
 Armenia PM to travel to US in September
Within the framework of the UN general summit…
 Armenian FM meets with Rosemary DiCarlo
Minister Mnatsakanyan also introduced the approaches and priorities of the Armenian side on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict...
 Armenia FM addresses at UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development
Mnatsakanyan noted that the nationalization process of the Sustainable Development Goals in the country was accompanied by an ambitious reform program…
 Guterres to Mnatsakanyan: UN is ready to assist in Armenia’s further development
The Armenian FM met with the United Nations Secretary-General, in New York City…
 Armenia FM at UN, presents new government’s reform agenda
Mnatsakanyan chaired a high-level discussion devoted to the country’s track-record toward the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news