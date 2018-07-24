News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
USD
480.81
EUR
562.21
RUB
7.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.81
EUR
562.21
RUB
7.66
Show news feed
Emergency ministry: Armenia stands ready to help Greece
Emergency ministry: Armenia stands ready to help Greece
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents

In the case of a respective petition, Armenia is ready to help—within the limits of its capabilities—Greece, in putting out the forest fires. 

Hovhannes Khangeldyan, Director of the Center for Crisis Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

He assured, however, that the MES had not yet received a corresponding official statement from Greece.

“The Ministry of Emergency Situations—with its authorized division—is registered in the GDACS [Global Disaster Alerting Coordination System] system,” Khangeldyan explained. “And, within the framework of [this] collaboration, we receive a petition for rendering help.”

The death toll in the large forest fires that are raging in Greece is at least 50, and more than 100 others are injured. 

The country’s authorities have stated that many of the injured were in critical condition.

And numerous others are considered missing.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Wildfires kill at least 74 near Athens
Greece is going through an unspeakable tragedy...
 Armenian President sends condolence letter to Greek counterpart
President extended deep condolences and support to the Greek counterpart...
 Armenia PM to Greece counterpart: I wish speedy recovery to the injured
Nikol Pashinyan sent a message of condolences to Alexis Tsipras, on the large-scale fires nearby Athens…
 $2,100,000 bail is paid for Armenia former ranking security official’s release
Ghazaryan has been released from custody…
 MES: 6072 emergencies recorded in Armenia in first half of 2018
“Only 92.1% is accounted for accidents, fires and poisoning…
 3 injured in Kabul rocket attack
"According to primary information, a missile hit the building…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news