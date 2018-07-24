Emergency ministry: Armenia stands ready to help Greece

In the case of a respective petition, Armenia is ready to help—within the limits of its capabilities—Greece, in putting out the forest fires.

Hovhannes Khangeldyan, Director of the Center for Crisis Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

He assured, however, that the MES had not yet received a corresponding official statement from Greece.

“The Ministry of Emergency Situations—with its authorized division—is registered in the GDACS [Global Disaster Alerting Coordination System] system,” Khangeldyan explained. “And, within the framework of [this] collaboration, we receive a petition for rendering help.”

The death toll in the large forest fires that are raging in Greece is at least 50, and more than 100 others are injured.

The country’s authorities have stated that many of the injured were in critical condition.

And numerous others are considered missing.