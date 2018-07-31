Trump says ready to meet Iran’s Rouhani

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would meet with Iran’s leaders “anytime they want.”
Trump noted that he would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions.
“No preconditions,” he said. “If they want to meet, I’ll meet.”
Trump said during a joint news conference at the White House with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that such a talk would be, “good for the country, good for them, good for us, and good for the world.”
The US president added, however, that Iran should not be allowed to have nuclear weapons.