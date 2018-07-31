Armenia MP writes petition to give up parliamentary seat

YEREVAN. – Vardan Bostanjyan, a member of the “Tsarukyan” Faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, has written a petition to renounce his parliamentary mandate.

Our sources at the Prosperous Armenian Party—which the aforesaid faction is affiliated to—confirmed this information to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The NA press service, however, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that this petition had not been received yet.

Bostanjyan on Monday had told Armenian News-NEWS.am even though the “Tsarukyan” Faction had not made a statement yet, he saw elements of political persecution in the recent arrest of second President Robert Kocharyan.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent CSTO Secretary General and former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008, and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, and therefore a search for him was declared; Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan has been remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.