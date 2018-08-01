Newspaper: It is decided when Armenia snap parliamentary election will be held

YEREVAN. – Looks like it has been decided that the snap parliamentary election in Armenia will be conducted in April or May of next year, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“But, as the well-informed sources of Zhoghovurd daily claim, not everyone in the political arena is happy with the prospect of snap elections.

“The RPA [former ruling Republican Party of Armenia] (…) is well aware: as a result of snap elections, they have no chance to appear in the NA [National Assembly]. So, with a long-term aspiration of revenge, they will attempt to push back in any way the holding of those elections.

“At the same time, the snap [parliamentary] elections are not to the liking of the PAP (Prosperous Armenia Party) too, since they also sense a risk: they either will overcome with difficulty the NA passing threshold [but] not having broad representation, or (…) this party perhaps will be pushed out of the political theater stage, when perhaps they will not have the opportunity at all to run in the elections,” wrote Zhoghovurd.