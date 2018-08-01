Defense attaché: Relations between Armenian and Chinese armies develop steadily

YEREVAN. – Relations between the armies of Armenia and China have been developing steadily during the recent years, military attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Armenia Zhang Fenhua said during the reception dedicated to the 91st anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army of China.
According to him, the Chinese army attaches great importance to the development of friendly cooperation with the Armenian Armed Forces, and the Chinese side will continue to strengthen friendly relations with the Armenia, to expand the spheres of cooperation and to raise bilateral relations to a higher level.
“China is Armenia’s reliable partner,” he added.
In his turn, Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Gabriel Balayan stressed that China is one of the most important international partners of Armenia, and the development of relations with Beijing is one of country's foreign policy priorities.
“The mutual relations between the defense departments based on mutual trust and friendship have reached a high level and continue to develop dynamically. Concrete results have been achieved in the area of military-technical cooperation, education and training,” he said.
The deputy minister also expressed gratitude for the annual provision of humanitarian military assistance from China, adding that by the end of this year, the delivery of military products worth 10 million yuan is expected.