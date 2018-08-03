Mogherini: EU seeks to continue cooperation with Iran despite US sanctions

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 3.08.2018

Bin Laden's mother describes how her son becomes radicalised

Armenian PM’s wife talks to mother of Karen Ghazaryan who is in Azerbaijani captivity: "Karen is alive and feels good"

12 schools attacked in northern Pakistan

Putin approves agreement on marking of goods in EAEU

Armenian minister, China ambassador discuss upcoming meeting of intergovernmental commission

Ara Saghatelyan receives delegation led by Secretary General of Georgian parliament

Passenger plane catches fire at Helsinki airport

Heavy rain causes flood in Georgia (PHOTO)

Car hits Iran citizen in Yerevan

Migration crisis to become threat to European democracy

Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia

Ambassador Kopirkin: Armenia is key strategic partner for Russia

Naira Zohrabyan: Yerevan should have a female mayor finally

Zarif: US addiction to sanctions knows no bounds

Russia MFA: Lavrov-Mnatsakanyan meeting not foreseen

Russia house fire death toll reaches 10, some casualties are Armenian

Hunchakian party to participate in elections to Yerevan City Council of Elders

Armenia MOD: There is collaborative and partnership climate with Russia

MOD: Armenia should continue CSTO chairmanship until end of term

Explosion targets Afghan mosque

Defense Minister: Agreements on Russian arms supplies to Armenia being implemented

Russian and Turkish FMs hold talks

Red Cross representatives visit Armenian in Azerbaijan captivity

Turkish FM and US Secretary of State agree to continue dialogue

Armenia Defense Minister: It is relatively calm in Nakhchivan direction

MOD: Armenia may petition to Russia for new military loan

Armenia 2nd President’s office: 45 MPs joined signature campaign in Kocharyan’s defense

Azerbaijan fires shots toward Armenia village

MFA hosts public debates on Armenia 3rd periodic report on UN covenant implementation

Russian deputy defense minister comments on arms supplies to Armenia

Russian deputy defense minister comments on charges against CSTO chief

Azerbaijan president punishes APA for unnecessary “enthusiasm”

Trump says he managed to normalize relations with Putin

Body found dead in apartment in Armenia’s Kotayk

Newspaper: CSTO chief’s former staff member joins Armenia new ruling party

US special counsel seeks to question Azerbaijan president’s ex-son-in-law

Moscow court rules for arrest of Armenian sisters who killed their father

Parents warned over sick WhatsApp 'suicide' game

Armenia's Justice party decides to take part in Yerevan Council election

Trump aides say Russia has sweeping effort to weaken US elections

Foreign Minister: Armenia attaches importance to further strengthening of CSTO

US State Department cheers Facebook ban on 'inauthentic' pages

Valeri Osipyan appoints new head of Educational Complex of Police

White House: No second meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un is currently planned

U.S. senators introduce bill with new Russia sanctions

Armenian Defense Minister and Russian Deputy Defense Minister discuss cooperation

“Pot” burial discovered during archaeological excavations at Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)

Armenian and UAE FMs exchange letters on 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations

China says US tariff threat will hurt US businesses and consumers

Gevorg Hayrapetyan appointed as head of Agency for Protection of Personal Data of Ministry of Justice

Armenia's National Security Service discloses smuggling criminal groups

Iran’s Zarif says no plan to meet Pompeo

Nikol Pashinyan receives Regional Head of Representation of the International Finance Corporation in Armenia

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 2.08.2018

Armenian Prime Minister and Indian Ambassador discuss cooperation prospects

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

Armenian deputy PM receives UK Ambassador

Attorney asks SIS to allow CSTO’s Khachaturov to leave for Moscow

Nikol Pashinyan appoints deputy head of Special Investigative Service

Turkey promises to immediately respond to US sanctions

Hemingway’s story to be published for first time

Emerging Markets: US sanctions hit Turkey

Two parties of Yelq bloc form new alliance for Yerevan mayoral elections

Dollar strengthens in Armenia

2 cars crash in Yerevan, children among the hospitalized (PHOTOS)

Russian Defense Ministry: ISIS last stronghold damaged in southwest Syria

European integration parliament committee chief to head Prosperous Armenia Party list in Yerevan municipal election

Armenia Premier: One of key issues in our reality is existence of parallel realities

Armenia citizen killed in Russian town

Armenia investigation service: Bail set for indicted CSTO chief is no ban on leaving country

US Senate approves sanction waiver for countries buying Russian arms

Armenia PM: We must take dramatic measures to promote light industry development

Armenia's Special Investigation Service head comments on question about his ties to Soros Foundation

Markedonov: Armenia leaders should learn how to combine language of revolution and pragmatism

OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border

Armenia investigation service to check if indicted ex-defense minister is Russia citizen

2nd petition sent to Armenia Special Investigation Service regarding indicted CSTO chief’s returning to duty

US Senate bans F-35s sales to Turkey

Armenia Special Investigation Service Chief on Lavrov statement: There is no political persecution

Armenia First Deputy PM vows foreign investments

Deputy PM: Armenia needs political party based on values of Civil Contract party

Armenia official on Lavrov statement’s assessments: Ex-ruling party doesn’t objectively assess situation

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief: 2nd President defense team’s manipulations are incomprehensible

Trump looks forward to seeing Kim Jong Un again

Russian border guards in Armenia apprehend Turkey spy (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia first deputy PM on Lavrov statement

Fatal hit-and-run in Armenia’s Abovyan

Pompeo: President Trump concluded that sanctions on Turkish ministers are appropriate action

Inquiry sent to State Department regarding Lavrov's statement on Armenia events

Erdogan ready to approve death penalty

US sanctions two Turkey ministers

Thieves steal Swedish royal crown

US prepares list of Turkey enterprises and individuals who may be sanctioned

Trump urges US attorney general to end Russia probe

Artsakh president receives Hayastan Fund interim director

Defense attaché: Relations between Armenian and Chinese armies develop steadily

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 1.08.2018

Zarif: US threats will not work