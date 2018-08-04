Asian FM’s intend to insist on full North Korean denuclearization

Asian countries’ Foreign Ministers intend to insist on North Korean completely dismantle of its nuclear arsenal amid fears that Pyongyang continues its programs, AP reported.

During the ASEAN summit, China and the Southeast Asian countries announced the need to quickly conclude an effective non-aggression pact that could help prevent possible clashes in the disputed South China Sea.

According to Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, the rapprochement between North Korea and the United States, along with completion of the draft code of conduct, are breakthroughs.

He added that “like any other breakthrough in diplomatic negotiations, they may lead to something great, they may lead to nothing.”