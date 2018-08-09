Attorney: Armenia 2nd President in attendance to appellate court hearing

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, who is accused of breaching the constitutional order of the country, is in attendance to the Court of Appeal hearing of the appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding him in custody.

Hayk Alumyan, an attorney of Kocharyan, told about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Alumyan added that the court was in recess, at present, and that, subsequently, the consideration of this appeal will continue.

Prior to this court hearing, 45 MPs had submitted a petition to the Prosecutor General’s Office, and for commuting the precautionary measure of arrest, which was selected for Kocharyan. The petition, however, was rejected on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.