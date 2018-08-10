News
Armenia PM on 2nd President’s indictment: It wouldn’t be right that I make any comments on this topic today
Armenia PM on 2nd President’s indictment: It wouldn’t be right that I make any comments on this topic today
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Speaking with reporters on Friday, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon second President Robert Kocharyan’s arrest, as well as the Kocharyan supporters’ claims that a political persecution is carried out against him.

“I believe it wouldn’t be right that I make any comments on this topic today because any comment can be regarded as an interference with the case,” he noted. “But I believe that each and every citizen of the Republic of Armenia has the answer to that question.”

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
