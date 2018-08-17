News
Bright Armenia and Republic parties will participate in Yerevan elections without Civil Contract party
Bright Armenia and Republic parties will participate in Yerevan elections without Civil Contract party
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Bright Armenia and Republic parties which were members of the Yelq bloc will participate in the elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan as an alliance. Meanwhile, Civil Contract party will participate separately, member of the bloc Viktor Yengibaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Participation in the municipal elections separately does not mean that they will participate in parliamentary elections in the same format.

“Yelq bloc exists, and the memorandum on the alliance is in force. We are a political family, and we will participate separately in this election by nominating Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan,” Yengibaryan explained.

Commenting on the format of participation in the early parliamentary elections, Yengibaryan noted that he is not yet known, since the decision was made only in connection with the participation in the municipal elections.

Civil Contract party nominated comedian Hayk Marutyan. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
