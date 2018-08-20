News
Democratic Way Party to run in Yerevan city council election
Democratic Way Party to run in Yerevan city council election
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Democratic Way Party of Armenia has decided to run in the forthcoming snap election for Yerevan Council of Elders.

This political force has issued a statement, according to which chairman Manuel Gasparyan will head the respective electoral list of the Democratic Way Party.

This party was part of the Armenian National Congress coalition.

On August 16, the government reduced the powers of the Yerevan Council of Elders.

And on August 18, the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia announced that the snap election for Yerevan municipal council will take place on September 23.

The election campaign season will start on September 10 and conclude on September 21.
