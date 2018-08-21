Armenian National Movement Yerevan mayoral candidate: All nominees have equal opportunities

YEREVAN. – There are many problems and issues in Yerevan that need to be resolved, Yerevan mayoral candidate, Armenian National Movement representative Ararat Zurabyan, said at a press conference on Tuesday.
He reflected also on the making of the budget of Armenia’s capital city.
“The budget of Yerevan makes up 80 million drams [approx. US$166,000],” said the mayoral candidate. “Almost half of Armenia’s population is concentrated in Yerevan, but the money allocated to the capital city for the resolution of existing problems is too small.”
Also, Zurabyan stressed that he respects the other mayoral candidates, and expressed a view that they have equal opportunities.
At the same time, however, Ararat Zurabyan expressed confidence that he will be able to win in the forthcoming Yerevan Council of Elders’ election.
The snap election for Yerevan municipal council will be conducted on September 23.
The election campaign season will start on September 10 and conclude on September 21.