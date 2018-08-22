Armenia Premier: I continue not interfering in judiciary’s affairs

I continue not to interfere in the affairs of the judiciary.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the aforementioned to reporters, at Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese school.

To the remark that his words “smarten up”—which were addressed to the country’s judges—have been viewed by some circles as a threat by the PM, Pashinyan responded as follows, above all: “I’ve said still two months ago that we welcome those judges who will act according to the logic of the law and will be accountable for their decisions. But I also said literally the following that the ‘end has come’ of those judges who will attempt to again take the judicial system [of Armenia] in another direction—with indirect influences, bribes.”