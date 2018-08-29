News
Georgian railways to apply a system of discounts on imports of grain to Armenia
Georgian railways to apply a system of discounts on imports of grain to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Georgian Railway agreed to apply a system of discounts on grain and flour imports to Armenia, Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology reported on Wednesday.

Georgia's government informed that this week it will impose a ban on imports and exports of grains and wheat and rye flour by trucks across its territory from September 15. It said  grains and wheat and -rye flour should be transported only by rail or sea transport. 

Deputy Armenian Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technology Armen Pambukhchyan said Tuesday that in order to prevent the increase in  transportation costs Armenian authorities began negotiations with Georgian counterparts in a bid to get a drop in transportation  prices.  According to the ministry, the system of discounts proposed by Georgia’s Railways for Armenian forwarding companies will keep the prices at their previous level.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
