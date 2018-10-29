Armenian lawmakers gather for special session to debate amendments to electoral legislation

YEREVAN. – The Armenian parliament is holding a special session on Monday, and the package of amendments to the Electoral Code is on the agenda.

A week ago the lawmakers failed to pass the bill, as the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) having majority in the parliament opposed the changes and boycotted the sitting of the parliament. Overall, 56 deputies voted for the bill.

RPA said their position has not changed, and they oppose the amendments.

If the bill is adopted in the first and second reading, the snap parliamentary elections set for December will be conducted according to a new Electoral Code.

In a statement issued earlier this month, the President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio said the proposed amendments pursue legitimate aims and seem mostly positive.