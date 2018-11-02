News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 02
USD
486.55
EUR
553.65
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.55
EUR
553.65
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Campaign for Armenia snap parliamentary elections to start on November 26
Campaign for Armenia snap parliamentary elections to start on November 26
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The campaign for the snap parliamentary elections will commence on November 26, Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC) decided during a special meeting on Friday.

The decision comes after the parliament failed to elect a PM on Thursday and the parliament was dissolved to pave way to the early vote.

“The parties and blocs can hand in their applications until 6 p.m. November 14. CEC will end registration at 6p.m. November 19. The campaign will start on November 26 and will end on December 7,” CEC President Tigran Mukuchyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's Central Electoral Commission: Work is underway to install cameras at polling stations
“It is not up to the Commission to install cameras...
 Venice Commission head says electoral legislation changes will be discussed after elections
“Of course, the Venice Commission will be there in order to help...
 Acting PM: Armenia to hold snap parliamentary elections on December 9
Acting PM is concerned over the fact that the snap elections will be held under the old Electoral Code..
 Acting minister to join Bright Armenia party's election list
The snap parliamentary election are likely to be held in early December...
 EU diplomat expresses regret over failure of amended Electoral Code in Armenia’s parliament
He though added that “sooner or later these amendments will be adopted”....
 RPA deputy: Armenia lost great chance to capitalize democracy
“It is strange that everyone is trying to explain what is in RPA’s interests...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news