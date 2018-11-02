Campaign for Armenia snap parliamentary elections to start on November 26

YEREVAN. – The campaign for the snap parliamentary elections will commence on November 26, Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC) decided during a special meeting on Friday.
The decision comes after the parliament failed to elect a PM on Thursday and the parliament was dissolved to pave way to the early vote.
“The parties and blocs can hand in their applications until 6 p.m. November 14. CEC will end registration at 6p.m. November 19. The campaign will start on November 26 and will end on December 7,” CEC President Tigran Mukuchyan said.