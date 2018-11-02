Armenia's Central Electoral Commission: Work is underway to install cameras at polling stations

YEREVAN. – We are working to install cameras at the polling stations during the December 8 early parliamentary elections, president of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan told reporters on Friday.
“It is not up to the Commission to install cameras, but the work is underway,” he said.
The parliament failed to elect a PM for the second time on November 1, and the parliament was dissolved to pave way to the early vote which is set for December 9. The campaign will kick off on November 26.