2 ex-RPA lawmakers to join Pashinyan’s Civil Contract for election

YEREVAN. – Two lawmakers from the Republican Party of Armenia will be included in the list of Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, head of Yelq parliamentary group Lena Nazaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The MPs have a positive perception of public and they supported both Civil Contract party and the revolution in general during the events that unfolded in spring.
“There will be no disappointment on the matter. In particular, the names of Shirak Torosyan and Feliks Tsolakyan are mentioned,” Nazaryan explained.