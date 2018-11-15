News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
USD
487.27
EUR
549.69
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.27
EUR
549.69
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
Voting process in 1500 polling stations out of 2010 to be live broadcasted during Armenia’s early elections
Voting process in 1500 polling stations out of 2010 to be live broadcasted during Armenia’s early elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

 Voting process in 1500 polling stations out of 2010 will be live broadcasted during Armenia’s early parliamentary elections on December 9, the decision was made by the Central Electoral Commission in an extraordinary session on November 15.

“Today the CEC received a note from the acting First Deputy PM of Armenia, proposing the CEC to make a decision on allowing the UCOM LLC to carry out video-recording at the polling stations of the voting process and counting and broadcast it live”, CEC President Tigran Mukuchyan said, adding that cameras will be installed in 1500 polling stations.

Mukuchyan noted that the fact that the other 500 polling stations will not be equipped with cameras is a technical issue, but also emphasized that over 90% of the voters will vote at the 1500 polling stations equipped with cameras.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MP: My Step bloc’s election campaign slogan is “Nikol, Prime Minister”
Commenting on the criticisms with respect to this coalition’s electoral list, Hakobyan said this was normal…
 Armenia acting PM: We need to hold elections that meet highest international standards
We have set a task to hold the best quality and best elections in the history of the third Republic…
 11 political forces are running in Armenia early elections
Two blocs and nine parties have submitted the lists...
 Nikol Pashinyan thanks Armenia's Parliament and Speaker for the work done
Orinats Yerkir party submits list of candidates for early election
The political parties had to submit the lists of candidates by 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 14...
 ARF Dashnaktsutyun submits list of candidates for early election
The list contains 152 names...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news