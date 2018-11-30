News
Friday
November 30
News
Newspaper: Russia concerned that pro-Westerners will dominate next Armenia parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – According to a Russian source, emissaries from the Russian Federation (RF) are in Armenia these days to understand the situation in the country, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.

“The RF is concerned that pro-Western and Soros [foundation-related] forces will dominate the next NA [National Assembly of Armenia].

“Moscow views several people who have a key pro-Soros reputation and are on the CC [ruling Civil Contract party] [electoral] list [in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia] as a challenge thrown at it.

“They have a major reservation toward such figures as Davit Sanasaryan [head of the State Oversight Service of Armenia], and Babken Ter Grigoryan [Deputy Minister of Diaspora]. (…). They are offended by the presence of figures who are considered pro-Soros,” Hraparak wrote.
Հայերեն
