News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Ukrainian Embassy in Armenia slams Russia and refuses to answer questions
Ukrainian Embassy in Armenia slams Russia and refuses to answer questions
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

 The destructive policy of Russia leads to the deterioration of the social and economic situation in Ukraine, the first secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Ukraine, Taras Yakovenko, told reporters on Friday.

His remarks came during the political seminar titled ‘Mobility and Migration Flows: Challenges and Opportunities of Armenia.’

According to him, “Russian occupation policy, as well as its illegal actions in the south-east of Ukraine led to the impoverishment of the country."

“Ukraine is forced to allocate huge funds to resist Russian aggression. This leads to a deterioration of the social and economic situation in the country as well as to an growing emigration from Ukraine,” he said and refused to answer the questions by Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ukraine nearly withdraws from CIS coordinating bodies
"We have terminated our participation in the CIS coordination bodies…
 Ukrainian ex-president Yanukovych guilt proven in treason trial
“Yanukovych signed and submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin a request…
 Ukraine breaks 49 deals with Russia
“According to the latest information, 49 agreements with Russia…
 Russia bans imports of some Ukrainian goods
This is a response to the sanctions imposed by Ukraine...
Martial laws comes to an end in Ukraine
The measure was in force in 10 regions along the Black Sea and the borders with Russia, Belarus and Moldova...
 Russian PM expands list of Ukrainian persons under counter-sanctions
This was done to protect interests of the Russian state, companies and citizens of Russia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos