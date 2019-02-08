Ukrainian Embassy in Armenia slams Russia and refuses to answer questions

The destructive policy of Russia leads to the deterioration of the social and economic situation in Ukraine, the first secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Ukraine, Taras Yakovenko, told reporters on Friday.
His remarks came during the political seminar titled ‘Mobility and Migration Flows: Challenges and Opportunities of Armenia.’
According to him, “Russian occupation policy, as well as its illegal actions in the south-east of Ukraine led to the impoverishment of the country."
“Ukraine is forced to allocate huge funds to resist Russian aggression. This leads to a deterioration of the social and economic situation in the country as well as to an growing emigration from Ukraine,” he said and refused to answer the questions by Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent.