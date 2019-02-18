Indicted Armenia ex-officials’ criminal case is 76 volumes

YEREVAN. – The materials of the criminal case into the events that occurred in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, in March 2008, comprise 76 volumes.

Erik Aleksanyan, the attorney of former official Armen Gevorgyan who is a defendant in the case, on Monday told about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that they will inform the body conducting the respective proceedings, and by no later than Tuesday, as to how much time the defense will need to get familiarized with the case materials.

To note, attorneys usually ask for one or two days to get familiarized with one volume of case materials. So, it is hardly possible that the case will go to court within the coming month.

On February 15, the Special Investigation Service (SIS) announced that it completed the preliminary investigation into the criminal cases connected with the incidents of March 1 to 2, 2008.

The SIS assessed that there was sufficient evidence to file charges against second President Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, and former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Gevorgyan.

Accordingly, Kocharyan has been charged with breaching the constitutional order and taking a particularly large bribe; Ohanyan and Khachaturov are charged with breaching the constitutional order; and Gevorgyan is charged with aiding in breaching the constitutional order, taking a particularly large bribe, and legalizing unlawfully acquired property.

But solely Robert Kocharyan is remanded in custody in connection with this criminal case. Seyran Ohanyan and Armen Gevorgyan have been released on a signature bond, while Yuri Khachaturov—on bail.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.