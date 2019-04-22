Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Party wasn't silent observer during March 1 events

The faction of the Prosperous Armenia Party of the National Assembly will vote in favor of the bill on compensating the damages caused to the life and health of people during the events that took place in Yerevan on 1-2 March 2008. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction Mikayel Melkumyan told journalists today. “This concerns compensation and the victims, and we will definitely vote in favor,” he said.

In response to the statement of deputy of the My Step faction Gaiane Abrahamyan that members of the Prosperous Armenia faction were silent observers when it was decided to declare a state of emergency during the events of 1 March 2008, Melkumyan said he doesn’t agree with that and stated that a committee was set up and that member of the Prosperous Armenia Party Naira Zohrabyan had participated in the large-scale discussions on the issue.