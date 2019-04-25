News
Gold chain and cross thief confesses
Gold chain and cross thief confesses
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On January 5 at 16:00, officers of the 1st company of the 3rd battalion of the Patrol Sentry Service of the Department of the Police in Yerevan took a man from the Vernisazh flea market to the Kentron police station who had reported that on the same day at 14:00, a stranger had stolen his gold cross chain with an excuse of looking at him near Vernisazh flea market and fled the scene, reports the official website of the Police of the Republic of Armenia.

Realizing the operative data, police officers found out that the crime was committed by Styopa G. (born in 1991), who was apprehended on April 23 at 19:00 and taken to the Kentron police station where he testified.

Preliminary investigation is underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն
