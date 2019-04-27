News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 27
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Talking parrot warns drug dealers about police raids in Brazil
Talking parrot warns drug dealers about police raids in Brazil
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A parrot has been taken into custody in northern Brazil following a police raid targeting crack dealers, The Guardian reported.

As it was noted, the bird had been taught to alert criminals to police operations in Vila Irmã Dulce, a low-income community in the sun-scorched capital of Piauí state, by shouting: “Mum, the police!”

The parrot was seized when officers swooped on a drug den run by a local couple.

“He must have been trained for this,” one officer involved in the operation said of the two-winged wrongdoer. “As soon as the police got close he started shouting.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US man given time served for keeping a teenage girl in sexual captivity
Wysolovski must also register as a sex offender for life...
 Gold chain and cross thief confesses
Preliminary investigation is underway...
 Cyprus probes 'unprecedented' killings by serial killer suspect
A 35-year-old career officer with the Cypriot army is in custody on suspicion of killing all three...
 Mosul officials embezzle more than $60 million
Iraq's anti-corruption Integrity Commission stated that officials from the Nineveh province had embezzled a total of $64 million in public funds...
 Karabakh teen charged with 10-year-old brother’s murder is arrested
Expertise studies have been ordered, and the preliminary investigation is still in progress...
 US: Two 14-year-old girls draw up plans to kill 9 people
“The teacher found the folder and a letter inside that mentioned “guns…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos