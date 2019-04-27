Talking parrot warns drug dealers about police raids in Brazil

A parrot has been taken into custody in northern Brazil following a police raid targeting crack dealers, The Guardian reported.
As it was noted, the bird had been taught to alert criminals to police operations in Vila Irmã Dulce, a low-income community in the sun-scorched capital of Piauí state, by shouting: “Mum, the police!”
The parrot was seized when officers swooped on a drug den run by a local couple.
“He must have been trained for this,” one officer involved in the operation said of the two-winged wrongdoer. “As soon as the police got close he started shouting.”